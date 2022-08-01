Plans for two new Glasgow restaurants and takeaway rejected

Hyatt Plaza wanted to open a new restaurant on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands, while Sava Estates wanted to turn a former bookies on Great Western Road into a restaurant.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Jawab wanted to convert an old pump house in the East End into a takeaway.
However, Glasgow City Council planning officials rejected all three proposals.
Most Popular
The council decided that the Kilmarnock Road plans, which would have seen the vacant unit used as a ‘quality restaurant’, were not in accordance with the local development plans.
It also claimed that the Great Western Road plans - at another vacant unit - were also not in accordance with development plans, while also raising concerns about the impact of the cooking odours on local residents.
The proposals for the Langness Road pump house were also deemed to be against the development plan, while there were also worries about how it would impact on locals.