Plans for two new Glasgow restaurants and takeaway rejected

Plans for two new restaurants and a takeaway in Glasgow have been rejected.

Hyatt Plaza wanted to open a new restaurant on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands, while Sava Estates wanted to turn a former bookies on Great Western Road into a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Jawab wanted to convert an old pump house in the East End into a takeaway.

However, Glasgow City Council planning officials rejected all three proposals.

The council decided that the Kilmarnock Road plans, which would have seen the vacant unit used as a ‘quality restaurant’, were not in accordance with the local development plans.

It also claimed that the Great Western Road plans - at another vacant unit - were also not in accordance with development plans, while also raising concerns about the impact of the cooking odours on local residents.