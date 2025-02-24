Plans submitted to open a new restaurant and takeaway in East Kilbride's Village

A new restaurant and takeaway could open in East Kilbride if an application is approved

Plans have been submitted to South Lanarkshire Council to transform premises in The Village in East Kilbride into a new restaurant and takeaway.

The proposal has been put forward by the MHR Pension Trust to convert a hairdressers at 15 Montgomery Street into a restaurant and cafe that would have hot food takeaway facilities.

No structural changes to the building are to be expected if the application is approved but there will be alterations made to the internal space. No new vehicle access or parking spaces are proposed in the application with the new premises also expected to use existing waste storage facilities.

The application was created and certified on 6 February 2025 and is currently under consideration by South Lanarkshire Council and was submitted by several supporting documents.

This new proposal would represent yet another food and drink option for people in The Village with the likes of the Montgomerie Arms, Zucca, Tinto Tapas Bar, Oiishi Japanese Restaurant and Bond Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

Residents and interested parties can view the full details of the planning application online via the South Lanarkshire Council's planning portal using the reference number 100700032-001.