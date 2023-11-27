Plans to demolish The Clutha and replace with flats, new bar and arts venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clutha owner Alan Crossan has revealed plans to redevelop the historic pub. Speaking ahead of the tenth anniversary of the police helicopter crash, he confirmed that he is actively looking for investors to pursue his vision of a new pub, theatre, arts venue and serviced apartments on the site alongside a permanent memorial to the helicopter tragedy.

Plans show a tower block development on the site that will include a memorial to the ten people who died in the tragedy on 29 November 2013. A bar would incorporate elements of the existing Clutha, with a theatre and performance space and serviced apartments built above in a mult-million pound development. The new bar within the tower would retain The Clutha name.

Since the crash the Clutha Trust has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to support local musicians and youth groups. Now Alan has stated his long term ambition for the site.

"The Clutha isn't open, it hasn't been open since the accident. This is temporary. What I want to do is ensure there is a Clutha here forever" Alan says addressing the arrangements within the building over the last ten years that has saw a section of the bar continue.

"I want to make sure there is always a Clutha here and this is the only way I can do that" he told STV News, "It's the people that make The Clutha, it doesn't matter about the bricks and mortar, it's the people."

He says: “It’s one of the prime sites in Glasgow and one of the most important according to the council. It’s known worldwide.

“What we are trying to create is a music, arts and drama hub. There will be a permanent memorial for those who died."