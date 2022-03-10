The owners of the Gordon Street shop, next to the main Central Station entrance, want to expand the takeaway into the neighbouring newsagents.

The proposals would see the current premises extending into the 24-hour convenience store, creating room for a sit-in restaurant experience, while still offering the popular takeaway option.

The famous Blue Lagoon frontage would be extended across the exterior of the newsagents. There would be two separate doors - the current one still used for takeaways, with the newsagent unit one used for the restaurant.