A popular cafe in Glasgow’s West End could be extended if plans are given the green light.

Bank Street Cafe and Kitchen is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council planning officials to extend the cafe into the neighbouring flat.

The owners of the cafe, a popular spot with students, argue that there has been an increase in customers wanting to sit in.

The neighbouring flat is also owned by the cafe owner.