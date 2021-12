Plans have been put forward to turn a former Easterhouse pub into a restaurant with takeaway

CCL Restaurant Ltd wants to turn the old The Centaur pub on Westerhouse Road into a restaurant.

The plans, if given the green light, would see the ground floor housing the kitchen, preparation and store rooms.

Almost the entire first floor would be used as a dining area.