A former Rangers store in Glasgow city centre could soon be turned into a restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use the former Rangers outlet in St Enoch Square as a restaurant.

The property on the west side of the square has been vacant for some time, and, according to the owners, has the ‘potential to be a dynamic and vibrant space’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal would see the ground floor and basement levels converted into a restaurant.

A new restaurant could open soon.