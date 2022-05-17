Plans to turn old Glasgow post office into restaurant approved

A former city centre post office is set to be turned into a restaurant after plans were approved by the council.

Northwind Properties Ltd has been granted permission to convert the B-listed property on Hope Street, which was last used by Ladbrokes.

The firm has said it has been unable to find a new retail use for the building. “There has been little interest from prospective occupiers and the interest has all been for a class three [food and drink use],” the application stated.

“Both post offices and licensed betting shops have declined in number in response to changing practices, rationalisation, cost saving and the online market. Despite concerted marketing efforts, the applicant has been unable to re-let the application property to a similar occupier since vacancy.”

The plans, submitted to the council in 2020 and approved by planners, show a sit-in restaurant with public bar, toilet facilities and kitchen area.

They added: “Designed as a post office and more recently occupied as a licensed betting office, the unit has a ‘heavy’ style frontage unsuitable to retail. The location of the unit is north of Sauchiehall Street, off the main retail route.

“Repurposing and long-term occupation of the commercial property is hopefully supported. There may be opposition to restaurant use citing policy objections based on clustering of similar uses, however given the location and design of the existing building it is likely, if planning permission is refused, the unit will continue to remain vacant.

“We do not believe this to be in the best interests of the city council and it may lead to issues with building security, loss of amenity and anti-social behaviour. The unit being occupied will contribute to a more active street frontage and enhance the listed buildings appearance and the visual impact on the wider street scene.”