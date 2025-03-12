Platform Glasgow at former Arches venue returns to independent Glasgow ownership

After 15 months, London event company are no longer operating Platform at Argyle Street Arches as the venue.

Platform, the 35,000 sq ft space under Glasgow Central Station, has returned to being a Glasgow independent, 15 months after being taken over by London-based hospitality group Camm & Hooper. The future plan for the venue will be as an event space - previously Platform had operated as a street food market, then a bar and restaurant, alongside its event and corporate bookings.

A statement from the business this morning says: “Platform in Glasgow has officially returned to independent Glasgow ownership. Previous owners have stepped in to take control following 15 months under the ownership of hospitality group Camm & Hooper. The venue will now operate exclusively as an event space, continuing its legacy as a dynamic destination for private and corporate gatherings. All scheduled gigs including Glasgow Comedy Festival, New World and full corporate schedule will go ahead as planned.”

London-based events company Camm & Hooper relaunched the expansive multi-room setup at Platform in April last year after taking over ownership. It opened Platform One, a split-level lounge bar and restaurant, within the venue.