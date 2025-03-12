Platform Glasgow at former Arches venue returns to independent Glasgow ownership
Platform, the 35,000 sq ft space under Glasgow Central Station, has returned to being a Glasgow independent, 15 months after being taken over by London-based hospitality group Camm & Hooper. The future plan for the venue will be as an event space - previously Platform had operated as a street food market, then a bar and restaurant, alongside its event and corporate bookings.
A statement from the business this morning says: “Platform in Glasgow has officially returned to independent Glasgow ownership. Previous owners have stepped in to take control following 15 months under the ownership of hospitality group Camm & Hooper. The venue will now operate exclusively as an event space, continuing its legacy as a dynamic destination for private and corporate gatherings. All scheduled gigs including Glasgow Comedy Festival, New World and full corporate schedule will go ahead as planned.”
London-based events company Camm & Hooper relaunched the expansive multi-room setup at Platform in April last year after taking over ownership. It opened Platform One, a split-level lounge bar and restaurant, within the venue.