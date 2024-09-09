Multi-faceted venue, Platform is gearing up for a season of craft beer with two brand-new experiences launching this autumn.

Just in time for the world-renowned Munich beer festival, Platform invites everyone to indulge in the spirit of Oktoberfest and explore craft beer with their own beer festival, and the art of brewing with their hands-on Craft Brew School.

Celebrations will commence on Saturday, 21st September from noon until late, as Platform hosts its very own Oktoberfest—a free-to-attend beer festival that brings the flavours and excitement of Bavaria to the heart of the city.

Craft beer will take centre stage with 11 beers on tap and guest appearances from two iconic German breweries: Weihenstephaner and Hofbräu, alongside Platform’s very own signature craft brews, freshly brewed at its in-house microbrewery under the skilled hand of Head Brewer, Peter Hannington.

Guests to the complimentary beer festival can expect a vibrant mix of live music, with performances from local buskers and DJs providing the soundtrack to an afternoon of craft celebration. Traditional German fare will be on hand, including an abundance of Bratwurst, pretzels, and special Bavarian-inspired dishes, while classic beer games such as beer pong, shuffleboard, pool, and foosball are set up under Platform’s iconic redbrick arches.

And next month, for those looking to dive deeper into the world of craft beer, Platform is launching its Brew School in early October—a hands-on experience where enthusiasts can roll up their sleeves and brew their own beer. This immersive session takes guests through the entire brewing process, from selecting ingredients like malted barley and hops to the fermentation process and beyond.

The Platform Brew School experience, priced at £95, includes a detailed brewing workshop with their head brewer, a delicious lunch, and of course, plenty of craft beer to enjoy throughout the day. Whether you're a seasoned craft beer lover or a curious newcomer, this experience offers a fun and educational day out.

Located in the heart of the city, in one of the venue’s iconic red brick archways, Platform's microbrewery is the beating heart of its new craft beer offerings. On display for any guests to admire, the magic happens here with the team crafting unique beers that reflect the essence of Scotland’s vibrant beer scene. All under the direction of Peter Hannington who brings a wealth of expertise and passion to every pint, ensuring a memorable tasting experience for guests to Platform.

Scott McCormick, Operation Manager at Platform said, “We’re stoked to bring Oktoberfest to Glasgow this year and to give craft beer lovers a chance to truly immerse themselves in the art of brewing with our new Brew School. There’s something for everyone—from enjoying classic German beers and food to learning how to create your very own brew from scratch.”