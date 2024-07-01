P!nk orders huge takeaway from popular Shawlands restaurant after Hampden gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

P!nk put in a huge takeaway order at an award-winning Southside restaurant in Shawlands

P!nk performed two huge gigs at Hampden Park over the weekend as the popstar brought her Summer Carnival tour to Glasgow.

After the gig on Saturday night, the Just Give Me a Reason star sent out for a takeaway order from Southside Chinese restaurant Salt and Chilli.

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour in Glasgow

Chef Jimmy Lee took to social media to share his thanks saying: "Thanks P!nk team for the order after playing Hampden Park." The restaurant on Kilmarnock Road was named the “Best Chinese Restaurant 2024” at the Deliveroo Awards.

P!nk’s two concerts at the national stadium had been the first time that she had performed in Glasgow since June 2019 on her Beautiful Trauma Tour.