P!nk orders huge takeaway from popular Shawlands restaurant after Hampden gig
P!nk performed two huge gigs at Hampden Park over the weekend as the popstar brought her Summer Carnival tour to Glasgow.
After the gig on Saturday night, the Just Give Me a Reason star sent out for a takeaway order from Southside Chinese restaurant Salt and Chilli.
Chef Jimmy Lee took to social media to share his thanks saying: "Thanks P!nk team for the order after playing Hampden Park." The restaurant on Kilmarnock Road was named the “Best Chinese Restaurant 2024” at the Deliveroo Awards.
P!nk’s two concerts at the national stadium had been the first time that she had performed in Glasgow since June 2019 on her Beautiful Trauma Tour.
She is the not the only high profile artist to have sent out for food after a Glasgow gig with Doja Cat putting in the ‘biggest chicken burger' order at Buck’s Bar.
