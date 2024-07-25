Pollokshaws Road: 11 spots on Pollokshaws Road that you must try

Glasgow Southside has garnered a reputation for being a vibrant, creative community and it’s bars, cafes and restaurants reflect that.
From arts venues to appearences in hit Netflix shows, Pollokshaws Road has its fair share of food and drink options that you must try.
Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Pollokshaws Road.
1. Lobo
Dishes from across the Mediterranean in an informal and casual environment. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE | Lobo
2. Ranjit's Kitchen
Serving up brilliant West Indian and Panjabi cuisine, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. 607 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2QG | Ranjit's Kitchen
3. Rum Shack
Colourful bar in the Southside. Huge selection of rum and Carribean dishes. 657-659 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AB | Contributed
4. The McMillan
Specialising in local sourced ingredients. The McMillan is described as an understated steakhouse. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Supplied
