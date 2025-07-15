Pollokshaws Road: 6 spots on Pollokshaws Road that you must try this summer

3 . The McMillan

The McMillan serve one of the finest steaks in Glasgow's Southside. They use Scotch Beef prepared by the master butcher John Davidson in North Lanarkshire. We recommend popping in on a Thursday as you get a 16oz chateaubriand steak, two sauces, two sides and a bottle of wine for only £75 for two people. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan