Pollokshaws Road: 6 spots on Pollokshaws Road that you must try this summer

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:29 BST

The six food and drink places you have to visit on Pollokshaws Road.

Glasgow Southside has garnered a reputation for being a vibrant, creative community and it’s bars, cafes and restaurants reflect that.

From arts venues to appearences in hit Netflix shows, Pollokshaws Road has its fair share of food and drink options that you must try.

Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Pollokshaws Road.

If you are looking for the true taste of the Mediterranean, head to Lobo who serve delicious small plates, cocktails and has a smart vegan menu. It's one of the best spots in the city to head for food. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE.

1. Lobo

If you are looking for the true taste of the Mediterranean, head to Lobo who serve delicious small plates, cocktails and has a smart vegan menu. It's one of the best spots in the city to head for food. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Lobo

Serving up brilliant West Indian and Panjabi cuisine, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. 607 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2QG

2. Ranjit's Kitchen

Serving up brilliant West Indian and Panjabi cuisine, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options. 607 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2QG | Ranjit's Kitchen

The McMillan serve one of the finest steaks in Glasgow's Southside. They use Scotch Beef prepared by the master butcher John Davidson in North Lanarkshire. We recommend popping in on a Thursday as you get a 16oz chateaubriand steak, two sauces, two sides and a bottle of wine for only £75 for two people. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.

3. The McMillan

The McMillan serve one of the finest steaks in Glasgow's Southside. They use Scotch Beef prepared by the master butcher John Davidson in North Lanarkshire. We recommend popping in on a Thursday as you get a 16oz chateaubriand steak, two sauces, two sides and a bottle of wine for only £75 for two people. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

Family-run bistro serving up classic Italian cuisine. 1012 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG

4. Buongiorno

Family-run bistro serving up classic Italian cuisine. 1012 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG | Buongiorno

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow SouthsideBarsRestaurantsCommunity
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice