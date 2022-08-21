Pop-up bar and kitchen to open next to River Clyde

A pop-up bar and kitchen is to open along the Clyde as the first step in plans for a “significant” riverside hospitality space.

Glasgow’s Licensing Board has granted permission for alcohol to be sold at a new venue which will be created in a car park on the Broomielaw, next to the casino.

The firm behind the project, Northfront LLP, also has a wider vision which would see a “number of bars and restaurant offerings” in place permanently. A planning application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

It has estimated the temporary space could be up and running in one week.

The outdoor venue will open on the Broomielaw.

Licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing the Northfront, said: “What is before you today is phase one of this project which is to establish a relatively modest temporary pop-up facility to bring some vibrancy to the riverside.

“Phase two is the longer term goal and we will be looking in due course at a much larger, more significant offer for a permanently established riverside hospitality space with a number of bar and restaurant offerings.”

He said the ‘North Bank’ project is “really exciting for the city” and will contribute to “regeneration of the riverfront”. Mr McGowan described the pop-up venue as “the first step towards that goal”.

“It is a much smaller, scaled down version,” he said. “It allows my clients to build the brand and the presence.”

The outdoor space will include one bar, one kitchen and a toilet block as well as seating for customers and the team behind the project has the consent of the landowner, Clydeport. There will be a capacity of 120 and all guests must be seated.

Talks have been held with Police Scotland and the Coastguard over the venue, with officers recommending a one-way system is implemented. Access will be from the Clydeside walkway and visitors will exit on to the Broomielaw.

“River safety has been at the forefront of their modelling as to how they propose to run this operation,” Mr McGowan said, and safety equipment, suggested by the Coastguard, will be in place.

The Coastguard and Glasgow Humane Society will also deliver training to staff in relation to river safety while a minimum of two stewards will be working at all times.

The venue would open at 11am and close at 10pm, with last orders at 9.30pm. Four occasional licences were granted to the organisers today (Friday). An occasional licence allows unlicensed premises to sell alcohol for no more than 14 days.