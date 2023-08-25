Pop-ups prelude modern Scottish fine dining experience opening at Finnieston

Chef Craig Grozier will host a series of pop-up dinners in preparation for the opening of his first restaurant, Fallachan Kitchen, this Autumn.

The first preview dinner will be held tonight at Acid Bar, SWG3, Glasgow. This communal dining area will accommodate 30 guests and provide them with an opportunity to get a taste of what to expect at Fallachan Kitchen. Grozier will serve a 9-course tasting menu, that has been curated to reflect the philosophy of Fallachan Dining, working directly with growers, foragers, butchers and fishermen to create a modern Scottish style of dining. The evening will also feature music from local artist DJ Andrew Divine.

This menu will feature the first of the seasons grouse, house-made charcuterie, heavily- peated Octomore sourdough and Glasgow’s own Bare Bones chocolate, as well as other local and seasonal produce from around Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Grozier, from the Highlands of Scotland is a pioneering chef celebrated for his imaginative cooking style. His culinary journey began in Edinburgh, and he later travelled the world, gathering inspiration from diverse cuisines. After more than 13 years of honing his craft, Craig returned to Scotland and founded Fallachan Dining, a food experience venture that reflects his extensive culinary experience.

“We’re incredibly excited to provide a preview into the culinary offering that we intend to bring to Glasgow diners” remarked Chef Craig Grozier. “These pop-up dinners are a unique opportunity for us to share and give guests a taste of the immersive dining experiences that they can expect from our one-table open kitchen space.”

“I am passionate about the craft of cooking, and I am excited to bring this ethos to our first preview dinner at the Acid Bar. To showcase Scotland’s larder, we’re looking forward to using the new season young grouse which will be served with girolles that we forage for ourselves. The drinks list and pairing will also have a similar ethos - including English wines from Gusborne in Kent, cocktails from the amazing Islay based Botanist Gin and Bruichladdich Distillery. We will use wild ingredients, like in our welcome cocktail; So fresh, so green, made with The Botanist gin, borage foraged from around Glasgow, blackcurrant leaf and vinaigrette syrup.”

The bespoke events will serve as a preview of what’s to come at Fallachan Kitchen which will open as a private dining room and one-table public restaurant space in Finnieston this Autumn. It will be a multi disciplinary space for dinners and will host guest chef experiences and culinary masterclasses.