Popular beer festival returns later this month

A popular beer festival is set to return later this month, three years after the last event.

Beer lovers in and around Glasgow were delighted to welcome back Whitecraigs Beer Festival in 2019, but follow up events were not able to go ahead due to Covid-19.

But organisers of the Whitecraigs Rugby Club fundraiser are delighted to be on the verge of its return - and there are still tickets left for those looking for a day out.

Now in its fifth year, the event looks set to return with a bang, with some big-hitters from the Scottish craft beer industry signed up for the event.

Whitecraigs Beer Festival is on August 13.

That includes the likes of Up Front, WEST, and Overtone breweries, with Panther Milk using the occasion to add to their growing reputation.

Newcomers Spectre Brewing will be joined by Two Towns Down Brewing, and The Orry Botanical Gin from nearby Eaglesham will be showcasing their wares.

Running over one jam-packed session, the day will offer up plenty of beers, fine wine, gin, cider and top quality street food, with pizza, hog roast and a tasty burger offering.

There’s also live music and entertainment making.

Families and children are welcome - there will be some children’s rides and face painters to keep the youngsters entertained while mum and dad sample the wares.

The festival opens its doors at midday on August 13, with no entry after 5pm, and anyone showing any symptoms of Covid-19 is asked to give the event a miss.

Proof of age will be required for entry for younger visitors and the vendors will be applying the Challenge 25 rule.

You can get your hands on tickets, priced £10 plus a 50p booking charge, by heading to Ticket Tailor.