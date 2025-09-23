Popular Bothwell steak restaurant announces closure until 2026 after fire damage
Popular South Lanarkshire steak restaurant Cut has announced that they will not open again until 2026.
Earlier this month, the restaurant in Bothwell suffered fire damage after a blaze broke out in the main hall of the building. The restaurant, bar and kitchen did remain untouched.
Taking to social media, Cut said: “It is with great sadness we announce that Cut will not reopen this year.
“We have contacted all effected booking. We are devastated but look forward to welcoming you back in 2026!”
As always, GlasgowWorld will report on the latest restaurant and bar openings and closures in and around Glasgow.