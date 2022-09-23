Popular chicken restaurant in Southside closes - but ‘exciting plans’ in the pipeline

A popular chicken restaurant and takeaway in the Southside has closed.

McFly’s Chicken only opened its Shawlands restaurant in August 2021, but it has now closed less than a year later.

Despite the closure, the business, which also runs pop-up street food joints at the Dockyard Social, has ‘exciting plans’ in the pipeline.

McFly’s Chicken posted on its Facebook page: “Well, our year in Shawlands has been a blast but pastures new await.

“We can’t say too much at the moment but we have some exciting plans in the pipeline and will share more details in due course.

“For now, we just want to thank everyone who has supported us so far, and hopefully, we’ll see you again very soon.

“Although the restaurant is closed, you can still catch us at the Dockyard Social every weekend and our West End delivery service is expanding to meet demand.”

McFly’s has sites in Finnieston and on Garscube Road, and is known for its wings, burgers, tenders and loaded fries.