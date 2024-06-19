Popular Finnieston pizza restaurant set to open new premises in the Merchant City
Sano Pizza will open their second Glasgow location in July as the restaurant will bring authentic Neapolitan pizza using the finest traditional ingredients to the Merchant City.
They currently have three restaurants in Ireland having opened their first Glasgow restaurant back in May 2022 with the nw premises on Bell Street likely to be a welcome addition to the area.
A sign on the window of the restaurant said: “We are delighted to announce a second Sano Pizza is opening in Glasgow. Sano was established in Dublin in 2018 and has opened two subsequent restaurants in Ranelagh and Cork. Our Finnieston site opened in 2022.”
The idea for Sano came about after the MacHugh twin brothers visited Naples. All pizzas in Naples are made using sourdough base, and cooked in traditional stone ovens at 500 degrees. Not only were these pizzas delicious, they had a much lower salt content. The other thing that struck the twins was how affordable the pizzas were – everywhere they went in Naples, the pizzerias were jammed packed with people, out enjoying fine food at affordable prices.
They set off to open a Neapolitan pizzeria in Dublin, purchasing two traditional stone ovens direct from the manufacturer in Naples. Not long after, they found a site and opened their first Sano Pizza on 16 April 2018 in Temple Bar.
