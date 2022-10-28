A new restaurant wants to come to Glasgow.

New plans have been submitted seeking permission to turn the former House of Highlands store on Gordon Street into a restaurant.

Japanese food chain Itsu had its original proposals for the site knocked back earlier in 2022.

The restaurant will open on Gordon Street.

The council planning officials felt the unit should remain as a shop and that the restaurant could damage the ‘vibrant shopping experience’ in the area.

The new plans would see the unit used as a hybrid unit, with a focus on cold food take out - similar to the store it has at Edinburgh St James.

Itsu is famous for its low calorie and cheap sushi, salads and noodles, available at high speed.

If approved, the restaurant would aim to be open between 7am and 11pm.