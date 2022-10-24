Popular Glasgow bar to open ‘new concept’ in West End
A new West End venue is set to open.
The owners behind a popular Glasgow bar have revealed plans to open a ‘new concept’ in the West End.
The social media account for The Locale, on North Street, posted a picture of keys.
Most Popular
The caption says: “The secret is out… We are working on a dope new concept! Watch this space for more info coming soon!”
It is understood that the team have taken over a new venue in Partick and that it could be open before Christmas.
The Locale opened just a few years ago and has built up a following thanks to its craft beers, cocktails and bar food.
Advertisement