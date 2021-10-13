Popular Glasgow brownie company to open shop in west end

A popular Glasgow brownie company is planning to open up a new store.

Berto’s Brownies will be opening a shop in Finnieston.

What is Berto’s Brownies?

The company was started by Berto, a Spanish pastry chef who moved to Scotland over 30 years ago.

Unsurprisingly, it sells brownies, as well as salted caramel and bi-coff sauces. Orders can be made on the website and sent around Scotland.

All the brownies are handmade and produced in its Glasgow bakery.

According to the Berto’s Brownies website, Berto has supplied desserts for former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, made a birthday cake for Sean Connery and supplied cakes to Edinburgh Palace.

When will it be opening?

In a post on Facebook, the company announced that it would be opening its doors during the last week in October.

