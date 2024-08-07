Popular Glasgow buffet chain to open third venue at Glasgow shopping centre
Booffi are getting set to open their third restaurant in Glasgow
A popular buffet chain is getting set to open their third venue at a Glasgow shopping centre.
Booffi who already have two venues in Glasgow have announced that they are expanding as they will open a new spot at Glasgow Fort.
In a video shared by the company on TikTok, they said: "Glasgow Fort, are you ready?
"Booffi Glasgow Fort is coming soon. Two branches become three. "Three-times award-winning food cooked fresh every 30 seconds."
Booffi currently have two premises in Glasgow at the Forge Retail Park and Clydebank Shopping Centre.
