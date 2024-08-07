Popular Glasgow buffet chain to open third venue at Glasgow shopping centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 09:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Booffi are getting set to open their third restaurant in Glasgow

A popular buffet chain is getting set to open their third venue at a Glasgow shopping centre.

Booffi who already have two venues in Glasgow have announced that they are expanding as they will open a new spot at Glasgow Fort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a video shared by the company on TikTok, they said: "Glasgow Fort, are you ready? 

Supplied

"Booffi Glasgow Fort is coming soon. Two branches become three. "Three-times award-winning food cooked fresh every 30 seconds."

Booffi currently have two premises in Glasgow at the Forge Retail Park and Clydebank Shopping Centre.

Related topics:GlasgowTikTokFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice