Popular Glasgow buffet chain to open third venue at Glasgow shopping centre

Booffi are getting set to open their third restaurant in Glasgow

A popular buffet chain is getting set to open their third venue at a Glasgow shopping centre.

Booffi who already have two venues in Glasgow have announced that they are expanding as they will open a new spot at Glasgow Fort.

In a video shared by the company on TikTok, they said: "Glasgow Fort, are you ready?

"Booffi Glasgow Fort is coming soon. Two branches become three. "Three-times award-winning food cooked fresh every 30 seconds."

Booffi currently have two premises in Glasgow at the Forge Retail Park and Clydebank Shopping Centre.