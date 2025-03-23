Popular Glasgow Chinese restaurant to open new eatery in Bishopbriggs

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 11:04 BST

The much-loved Glasgow Chinese restaurant will open their fifth premises in East Dunbartonshire

A popular Glasgow Chinese restaurant are getting set to open their second dine-in location.

I-Chai who already have a restaurant on Crow Road in Anniesland will open their second restaurant on Auhinairn Road in Bishopbriggs.

The new premises will open beside their existing takeaway, I-Chai Express in the East Dunbartonshire town.

placeholder image
I Chai

Taking to social media, with a picture of the new signage, I-Chai said: "Our second I-Chai restaurant is taking shape right next to one of our existing takeaways on Auchinairn Road in Bishopbriggs.

"With the new sign installed recently and now in plain sight, we thought it would be a good time to briefly announce this great news.

"More info to come soon in the lead-up to the big opening, so make sure you keep an eye out."

We reported last month that I-Chai were heading to North Lanarkshire in the coming weeks as they opened a new eatery in Airdrie in the former premises of Off the Hook fish and chip shop in a retail park off Airdrie’s in High Street. This was the fourth branch of the I Chai franchise, including Anniesland, Erskine, and Bishopbriggs.

Related topics:RestaurantGlasgowEast DunbartonshireAirdrie

