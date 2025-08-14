Popular independent Glasgow city centre coffee shop to close after 12 years

The shop has been operating in the city centre for over a decade.

A popular independent coffee shop near Glasgow Central station have announced that they will close their doors before the end of the month.

Riverhill Coffee Bar have established themselves as a busy spot in the mornings and at lunchtime with there superb coffee and shawarma.

Taking to social media, Riverhill Coffee Bar said: “After 12 amazing years, I’ll be retiring, and sadly, our coffee bar will be closing in just two weeks. This wasn’t an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart.

“From our great coffee and chicken shawarmas to the empire biscuits you all love, it’s been a joy serving you all and being a part of your day. I can’t say thank you enough for your support, loyalty and friendship over the years.

“In these last couple of weeks I’d love for you to pop in, enjoy your favourites and say goodbye to our wonderful team. Let’s make these final days ones to remember!

“Thank you for being the best customers we could have hoped for.”