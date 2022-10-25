Popular Glasgow city centre gastropub launches new curry night

A new Indian curry night has been launched.

Popular Glasgow gastropub the Duke’s Umbrella has introduced a brand-new Indian curry night.

Senior sous chef, Madhav Kharwar, is the driving force behind the family style curry night that takes place every Tuesday and costs just £25 per person.

Madhav, originally from Mumbai, moved to Glasgow in 2014 to study and after taking a job in a kitchen, fell in love with cooking.

Senior Sous Chef Madhav Kharwar.

After graduating, he decided to dedicate himself to the kitchen full time, training in classic French style cooking and quickly moved through the ranks gaining experience in some of the city’s best restaurants.

Madhav has been part of the team in Duke’s Umbrella since the very beginning and is a major reason behind why the restaurant has been so successful.

The Curry Tuesdays menu changes from week to week and consists of many different authentic plates and is designed to be shared by the whole table, with Madhav keen to create a similar experience to that which you would find in India.

Although no two weeks are ever the same, customers can enjoy authentic culinary delights from beef Rogan Josh Biryani, beef rump slow cooked in spices and tomato and layered with basmati rice; to the mutton black pepper fry – a leg of mutton cooked slowly in Keralan spices; paired with Gunpowder potatoes, garlic parathas, Vada Pav – spiced potato fritter butty, tamarind chutney, coriander, and mint; with black Dal and papadum.