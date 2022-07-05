Popular Glasgow city centre restaurant announces closure

A popular Glasgow city centre restaurant has announced it is closing.

Absurd Bird, on Nelson Mandela Place, announced on social media platform TikTok that it was closing its doors.

The restaurant has built up a following over the years thanks to its fried chicken and American-style food.

It posted on social media: “With a heavy heart we have officially closed our doors.

“I would like to apologise to anyone with a booking that we can no longer fulfil, this decision was unfortunately outwith our control.

“Thank you to everyone who has joined us over the last four years for humongous chicken burgers and yummy cocktails, we have loved every minute.

“To my fabulous team...I will miss every single one of you and will be forever grateful for the memories, whatever life brings you next I know each and every one of you will smash it.”