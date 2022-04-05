A popular Glasgow coffee shop is closing, with its owners citing problems with Brexit, Covid-19 and rising costs.

The owners of Canary Girl Coffee Co, on Cathcart Road in the South Side, said it has been a “tough year” on a social media post.

They cited issues with the roaster, Brexit, Covid-19 and the rising costs of running the cafe as reasons for closing down.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Simply put, even with closing two days a week, laying off the staff and making cuts where possible, we are losing more money each month than we are making,” the owners said in the post.

Small doses of caffeine can cause your cat to suffer rapid breathing, tremors and heart palpitations, while large amounts can be fatal. Keep items such as coffee, tea and cold medicines out of reach, which all contain caffeine.

“I have loved getting to know our community and being part of the Govanhill shop scene. But brighter, better and more fulfilling pastures await me, here’s to being a completely free spirit again, in the wide world where I belong.