Popular Glasgow coffee shop announces closure, as Brexit, Covid and rising costs hit

The owners of Canary Girl Coffee Co, on Cathcart Road in the South Side, said it has been a “tough year” on a social media post.
They cited issues with the roaster, Brexit, Covid-19 and the rising costs of running the cafe as reasons for closing down.
“Simply put, even with closing two days a week, laying off the staff and making cuts where possible, we are losing more money each month than we are making,” the owners said in the post.
“I have loved getting to know our community and being part of the Govanhill shop scene. But brighter, better and more fulfilling pastures await me, here’s to being a completely free spirit again, in the wide world where I belong.
“I don’t know how long closing down takes as I’ve never done this before. So don’t expect us to disappear right away! We will keep you updated, but at the end of the day, the end of this chapter is coming.”