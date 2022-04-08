Popular Glasgow coffee shop says it is staying open, days after announcing closure

Canary Girl Coffee Co issued a post on social media on Monday to announce that it would be closing, citing issues with its roaster, Brexit, rising costs and Covid-19 as reasons.
However, just a few days later, the Cathcart Road establishment has performed a U-turn, confirming that the doors will not be closing.
In a post, the coffee shop said that the roaster had been fixed, adding: “We’re going to get the extraction sorted this weekend with the hope of having some announcements about coffee next week!
“Now that we have a working roaster, there’s hope for our future and we will be sticking around!
“Apparently it really isn’t that easy to get rid of me!
“There will be some changes, we might have to temporarily go back to serving from the door to focus on getting some coffee roasted and stocked,”