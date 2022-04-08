Popular Glasgow coffee shop says it is staying open, days after announcing closure

A popular Glasgow coffee shop has said it is staying open, days after announcing it was closing.

Canary Girl Coffee Co issued a post on social media on Monday to announce that it would be closing, citing issues with its roaster, Brexit, rising costs and Covid-19 as reasons.

However, just a few days later, the Cathcart Road establishment has performed a U-turn, confirming that the doors will not be closing.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post, the coffee shop said that the roaster had been fixed, adding: “We’re going to get the extraction sorted this weekend with the hope of having some announcements about coffee next week!

Small doses of caffeine can cause your cat to suffer rapid breathing, tremors and heart palpitations, while large amounts can be fatal. Keep items such as coffee, tea and cold medicines out of reach, which all contain caffeine.

“Now that we have a working roaster, there’s hope for our future and we will be sticking around!

“Apparently it really isn’t that easy to get rid of me!