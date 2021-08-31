Popular Glasgow ice cream parlour hiring staff for new Govanhill branch

Loop and Scoop looks set to open a branch on Victoria Road.
The posters for Loop and Scoop, the ‘UK’s first ice cream and churro bar’, have appeared on the Victoria Road unit which used to be the iconic Queen’s Cafe.
The first Loop and Scoop, on Great Western Road, has become hugely popular, and a second branch later opened in Bearsden.
Now the business looks set to expand into the southside.
The posters say Loop and Scoop is hiring for kitchen and front of house roles, with both full and part-time roles available.
The new staff will be starting at the original branch before transferring upon completion of the new store.