Popular Glasgow ice cream parlour hiring staff for new Govanhill branch

A popular Glasgow ice cream parlour looks set to open a new branch in the southside, after posters appeared seeking new staff.

Loop and Scoop looks set to open a branch on Victoria Road.

The posters for Loop and Scoop, the ‘UK’s first ice cream and churro bar’, have appeared on the Victoria Road unit which used to be the iconic Queen’s Cafe.

The first Loop and Scoop, on Great Western Road, has become hugely popular, and a second branch later opened in Bearsden.

Now the business looks set to expand into the southside.

Loop and Scoop is hiring.

The posters say Loop and Scoop is hiring for kitchen and front of house roles, with both full and part-time roles available.