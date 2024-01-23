Popular Glasgow Italian restaurant Eusebi Deli plan to open new West End venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around £450,000 is expected to be invested in turning 11 Gibson Street into a restaurant which will “focus on Mediterranean small plates” — as well as cocktails and natural wines.

The city’s Licensing Board awarded a provisional premises licence to the owners at a meeting on Friday, allowing the sale of alcohol from the site.

Stephen McGowan, the licensing lawyer representing the firm, said Eusebi Deli is “a Glasgow phenomenon”, which has won “more awards than I’ve had hot lasagnas”.

He said the “fairly modest” new premises, with a capacity of 57, would have a “well known and experienced operator”. No trading name has been decided for the project, but it is expected to create around 35 jobs.