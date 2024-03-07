Popular Glasgow Japanese restaurant Mikaku launch brand new robata grill bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Robata Grill will be serving up meat, seafood and vegetable skewers - cooking in front of diners from their Robata Bar.

‘Robata’ is short for ‘robatayaki’ which translates as ‘fireside cooking.’ Originating in Hokkaido - a northern prefecture in Japan - the style of cooking was devised by fishermen from traditional tea ceremonies conducted on an open fire pit.

The cooking style refers to a method of cooking over hot charcoal on a wide and flat open fireplace, similar to barbecuing. The flavour of food cooked on the robata grill is typically succulent inside with a crisp, smoked exterior.

Cooking on a robata grill is a fine art, since these grills are very hot and the temperature cannot be adjusted. As such, our chefs have learned under the masterful tutelage of our Executive Chef, Joe Grant, previously Head Chef at Issho in Leeds.

The Robata Grill Bar will be open Wednesday - Sunday, 5pm - 11pm - offering a later night food option to customers who want to enjoy the ambience and cocktails served up by Glasgow's Little Tokyo.

Commenting on the launch of the Robata Grill Bar, Executive Chef Joe Grant said: "We're delighted to be offering a brand new, late night food option for our customers. The Robata Grill is a traditional Japanese cooking method, and it results in incredible tasty skewers perfect to pair with Mikaku's delicious cocktail menu.