Register
BREAKING

Popular Glasgow pizza restaurant makes 'important announcement'

Glasgow pizza restaurant Paesano have announced that they will be closing both their venues for works
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paesano have announced that they will be closing both their Glasgow venues this week so that "some essential oven maintenance work" can be carried out.

Glaswegians do not have to fear though as both the restaurants will not be closed on the same days meaning that you will still be able to get your Paesano pizza fix.

Their Great Western Road restaurant will be closed today (Monday February, 19) and on Tuesday February, 20 with their original city centre venue on Miller Street closing on Wednesday February, 21.

Taking to social media, they said: "We will be carrying out some essential oven maintenance to make sure we keep our pizzas perfect just for you.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsRestaurantFood