A popular Glasgow restaurant is teasing a new takeaway in the West End.

Social media accounts for Guid Egg by Five March have been teasing a new takeaway, which is ‘coming soon’.

According to the website, the ‘takeaway of the most eggcelent order’ will be based at 136 Elderslie Street, in Woodlands.

The unit used to be the home of The Mews cafe, which closed last year.

The former Mews cafe is being turned into a takeaway.

While little has been revealed on social media about what the takeaway will offer, one picture caption notes that it will sell salad boxes.