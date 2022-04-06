Social media accounts for Guid Egg by Five March have been teasing a new takeaway, which is ‘coming soon’.
According to the website, the ‘takeaway of the most eggcelent order’ will be based at 136 Elderslie Street, in Woodlands.
The unit used to be the home of The Mews cafe, which closed last year.
While little has been revealed on social media about what the takeaway will offer, one picture caption notes that it will sell salad boxes.
To keep up to date with Guid Egg by Five March, check out the website.