Popular Glasgow restaurant to launch new tapas menu

A popular Shawlands restaurant has announced that it will be offering a new tapas menu from next month.

Olive Boardz, which opened on Kilmarnock Road in 2021, will be launching its tapas menu on March 3 - a new offering on top of its existing takeaway and dine-in grazing options.

One of the new tapas options at Olive Boardz.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “As we’ve now been around for a year, we’ve really got to know our customers and what they want from a restaurant as unique as ours.

“We’re excited to launch tapas to our menu, as we believe these dishes fit perfectly alongside our grazing boards.”

The prices of the new dishes will cost from £3.50-£8, with cheese flights starting from £14.99. One of the favourite new dishes is Thai coconut creamy mushrooms, a vegan option.

Customers are advised to book online, however they can also walk-in too. Olive Boardz offers a BYOB policy, so customers are able to bring in their own drink of choice, to enjoy with the tasty selection of dishes and boards.

The ingredients that it uses are all sourced locally and dishes are made fresh on the day. Within the new menu, there are dishes that cater for vegans and vegetarians.