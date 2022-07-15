Popular Glasgow restaurant to relocate to the Gorbals after plans approved

Glasgow City Council has given Supreme (Glasgow) Ltd permission to use the ground floor of the recreation club at 100 Norfolk Street, in the Gorbals, as a restaurant.
According to information included in the planning application, it would be for the relocation of Namak Mandi.
The popular Peshawari restaurant, located on Bridge Street, has earned great reviews from customers and a top rating from The Herald.
The application explains: “This facility would be used, principally but not excusively, by the Muslim community and would be a relocation of Namak Mandi from 17-21 Bridge Street.
“The operating hours would be seven days from 9.00 am until midnight, however at times such as Ramadan the operation would be until 2.00 am to facilitate the religious observance of not eating during daylight hours.
“Generally laid out as a restaurant the capacity would be in the order of 125 persons. Again at times of group functions with larger ables this could reach 150.”