Popular Glasgow stuffed cookie creators to open first store

A popular stuffed cookie creator is set to open its first store.

Chulo’s, which specialises in creating giant stuffed cookies, announced on social media that it will be opening its first store soon.

The Glasgow-based business currently sells its cookies at farmers’ markets across Scotland, with regular slots in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It also sells its delicious goods at Dennistoun cafe, Scran, as well as posting them out to online shoppers.

The store does stuffed cookies.

But, soon, fans will be able to head in store and buy the cookies in person.

They posted on Instagram: “Its been a long time coming…. Chulo’s shop pending 😎

“Thank you so much for loving our cookies and making this possible 🥹🙏🏻

“More info soon!”

The team did not reveal any information about the location of the new store - but did include the hashtags #glasgowshop and #glasgowcafe, so at least we know we won’t be far away.