A popular Chinese vegan restaurant is set to re-open, following a refurbishment.

Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine has been closed since the start of the year, when it announced that the restaurant would be refurbished.

However, to much excitement, it announced on social media that it hopes to re-open on Wednesday, May 25.

Lotus Vegan Cuisine is set to re-open.

It is now hiring new staff and put out an advertisement, seeking a new waiter/waitress.