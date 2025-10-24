The new site will open at the beginning of November in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular Glasgow West End bakery and cafe Cottonrake have announced that they will be opening a unit on the banks of the River Clyde.

Cottonrake say they have been working on the new site since 2024 and will open at the beginning of November in Tradeston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Cottonrake said: “News alert!! We are thrilled to FINALLY announce our biggest project to date that we have been working on for over a year. Our new unit will be opening to the public on the 3rd of November at 35-37 Commerce Street!!

Cottonrake

“This new place will be a blend of our production kitchen that will continue to supply our Bakery and Cafe but will also be open to the public to sit in or take away!

“You will be able to not only enjoy our baked goods, delicious coffee and new lunch offering from Monday to Friday, but will also admire the incredible work of our extremely skilled bakers in real life.

“We are so proud of this very big and new venture. We would like to thank our teams who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes and our suppliers and community without whom none of this would be possible.

“Watch this space for more updates, we can’t wait to welcome you very very soon!!

“Enjoy a timeline in reverse and see you hopefully very soon.”