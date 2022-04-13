Popular Glasgow West End cafe announces closure

A popular cafe in Glasgow’s West End has announced it is closing.

The owners of Caffe Pieno in Jordanhill issued a post on social media saying that they are ‘heartbroken’ over the decision but that, after a ‘tough few years’, it had to close.

The post explained: “We managed to survive during the pandemic and we thought if we could survive that we could survive anything.

“But to now be faced with rising costs at every turn, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the cafe at the end of the month.

The owners thanked their suppliers and customers, adding: “You all gave us our start in business and made my own personal dream a reality… having a family run and community focused cafe.”