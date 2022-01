A popular West End pub could soon be given a revamp and a new name.

Greene King, the owner of The Brewhouse on Great Western Road, is seeking planning permission from Glasgow City Council to make internal and external alterations to the pub.

The Brewhouse could soon have a new name.

One of the changes would see the pub given a new name - The Bakehouse.