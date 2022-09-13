Popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow ‘honoured’ after winning two awards

An award-winning Indian restaurant in Glasgow has celebrated scooping another two gongs.

Ingram Street favourite, Swadish, won the Best Fine Dining Restaurant and the Chef of the Year titles at the Spice Awards.

Swadish by Ajay Kumar, which blends Scottish seasonal ingredients with traditional and modern Indian culinary techniques, has won a spate of awards in recent years.

It has previously been named the best Indian restaurant in Scotland.

Swadish posted on social media: “The long-awaited moment arrived last night at the awards.

“We are thrilled to have received the Best Fine Dining Restaurant and the Scottish Spice Curry Championship’s Chef of the Year. It was such a terrific night, and we were honoured to be a part of it.

“We are incredibly grateful to our team and our customers for their unwavering support. Without your love, we would not have succeeded.

“It is really an honour to live in such a wonderful, food-loving community and are really moved by the enthusiasm for Indian food across the country.

“It is rightly said that ‘People Make Glasgow’.”