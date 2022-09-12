Popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow set to re-open - two years after closing
A popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow is re-opening - two years after closing.
It has been announced on social media that the Wee Curry Shop on Buchleuch Street in the city centre will be re-opening.
The Garnethill favourite closed its doors in late 2020 after 13 years as one of the most popular Indian restaurants in the city.
The owners, the Negi family, said at the time that they wanted to re-open soon - and now that is set to happen.
Most Popular
The restaurant will be under the same ownership when it re-opens its doors on Friday, September 16, at 5pm.
People can book now by emailing [email protected] or calling 0141353077.
Find out more on the Wee Curry Shop Facebook page.