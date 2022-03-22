Popular Italian restaurant in Glasgow undergoing £200,000 restoration

A popular Italian restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside is undergoing a £200,000 restoration.

Scaffolding has been erected around the Battlefield Rest, one of the Southside’s most popular restaurants, while the extensive work is being carried out.

The social media accounts for the Battlefield Rest said that it would be ‘business as usual’ despite the ‘extensive repairs and restorations of the building’.

It is expected that the work while last a few months.

The Battlefield Rest is being renovated.

Another post said: “Restoring the past for the future - a £200.000 project to save once again this iconic building.”

The building was constructed over one hundred years ago and started life as a resting spot for people using the tram.