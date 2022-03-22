Popular Italian restaurant in Glasgow undergoing £200,000 restoration

Scaffolding has been erected around the Battlefield Rest, one of the Southside’s most popular restaurants, while the extensive work is being carried out.
The social media accounts for the Battlefield Rest said that it would be ‘business as usual’ despite the ‘extensive repairs and restorations of the building’.
It is expected that the work while last a few months.
Another post said: “Restoring the past for the future - a £200.000 project to save once again this iconic building.”
The building was constructed over one hundred years ago and started life as a resting spot for people using the tram.
Since 1994 it has been the Battlefield Rest, owned by well-known local legends, Marco and Yellena Giannasi.