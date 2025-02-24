Popular late-night bar and restaurant in Finnieston returns to Glasgow next month

Popular late night bar and restaurant Rioja - that closed two years ago, will reopen as a three-floor venue in a new city centre location next month.

After a two-year hiatus, Rioja is set to make a bold return to Glasgow in a brand new central location, reimagined as a vibrant three-floor dining and late-night bar.

Set to open next month, Rioja is located on the busy corner of Hope St and Bothwell Street, and will bring back the charm and energy of Spain to the city, with a fresh new look, an elevated menu, and an immersive social atmosphere designed for unforgettable nights.

The new, reinvented Rioja is set to offer a casual yet stylish dining space with an upstairs restaurant, a late-night bar with live DJs on the ground floor serving exceptional Spanish wines and classic cocktails, and a dynamic basement games floor, complete with live sports screenings, pool tables and foosball. Guests can also expect a carefully curated selection of Iberian tapas and street food inspired by the bustling food markets of Madrid throughout the venue.

To mark its highly anticipated return, Rioja is rewarding its biggest fans with an exclusive Secret Spanish Supper Club experience ahead of its official opening. If you ever visited Rioja in Finnieston or you're a fan of Spanish cuisine and culture, simply sign up via https://riojaglasgow.com/ for your chance to be part of Rioja’s return.

Blending moody interiors, intimate corners, and a buzzing late-night energy, the beloved Rioja will recharge after-work drinks, weekend celebrations, and late-night gatherings.

Rioja, which first opened its doors in 2013 and closed in Finnieston in 2023 due to Covid, is inviting Glasgow to experience its bold new era of Spanish hospitality and will announce a series of unique events to mark its launch. Owned by independent restaurateurs Toni Carbajosa and Kevin Campbell, the new venture will bring over 20 jobs to the city.

Toni Carbojosa said: “Rioja was a much-loved part of Glasgow’s food and drink scene, and we were overwhelmed by the support and loyalty of our guests in Finnieston. Since closing from in Covid in 2023, not a week has gone by without people asking when Rioja would return – and now, we’re back, bigger and better than ever.

“We’ve taken everything people loved about Rioja – the energy, the atmosphere, the incredible Spanish flavours – and reimagined it for a brand-new space in the heart of the city. This next chapter is about bringing that same passion for great food, great drinks, and unforgettable nights, but on an even bigger scale. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and introduce them to Rioja’s bold new era.”