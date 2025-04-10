Popular sandwich shop to open new location in Glasgow's West End on Byres Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sandwich shop first opened in Finnieston over 15 years ago and have locations across the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular Glasgow sandwich shop Piece have announced plans to open new premises in the West End.

Glasgow Live reports that the new shop will open on Byres Road this weekend on Saturday 12 April and customers will be able to get their hands on gourmet sandwiches, salads, coffee, soups and sweet bakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owners John Moore and Jon McDonald sat down with Glasgow Live to speak about the new location.

Piece

Speaking to Glasgow Live, John said: "We are so excited to be finally taking the plunge and opening on the prestigious Byres Road.

"We are proud to be there and even prouder that nearly 17 years on from opening our first site in Finnieston, we are able to.

"We've been looking for about two years to find the perfect spot for a High Street site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A few places have come up, but we think this one is perfect for us.

"It's been empty for a while now - no one's been mad enough to take on the strange size and shape of the place.

"Luckily, we are mad enough."

Piece currently have premises on Argyle Street, Waterloo Street, Miller Street, and Maxim Park at Eurocentral with this being the latest addition to the chain.