Popular seafood restaurant closes after five years

People have been paying tribute, following the closure of a popular seafood cafe.

Fantoosh Nook in Milnagvie, which opened its doors in 2017, has now closed.

A post on social media said: “Five Good Years. Now it’s time to close the doors of our lovely restaurant for the last time and move on to the next chapter.

“We enjoyed doing it and thank everyone who came along for the journey.”

A seafood restaurant has closed. Stock pic.

A lot of customers paid tribute to the restaurant on Facebook, sharing their memories and thanking the owners and staff.

One said: “Very sorry to hear of this. It is a lovely restaurant and will be missed. I would like to wish you all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement