Popular Shawlands bar announces shock closure two years since opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular neighbourhood bar in Shawlands has announced that it will close its doors at the beginning of August.
G41 who can be found on Kilmarnock Road took to social media to share the news that the bar would be calling last orders on Sunday 4 August after being opened in Glasgow’s Southside for two years.
Announcing the closure, G41 said: “It’s with a heavy heart we have to let you know G41 bar will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday 4th August.
“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us, customers and especially our staff, we are forever grateful. We will still be here until the 4th, so pop in and see us and let’s make the remaining time a farewell to remember!
“We’re taking a wee bit time out…but it’s not goodbye…it’s see you soon….Lots of love, Lisa & Jamie.”
This news comes a week after we reported that city centre favourite The Lab just off Buchanan Street would also be closing their doors after being a firm Glasgow favourite for 25 years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.