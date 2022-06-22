Popular West End cafe to close for final time this weekend

A popular West End cafe will close for the final time this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Caffè da Sara announced on social media that the Queen Margaret Drive shop would be closing on Sunday, June 26.

They described the last two years as ‘very long, hard years’ but said the decision was not ‘taken lightly’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post said: “After long ponderetion, moments of doubts and sadness I have made a very hard decision...it's not a decision taken lightly as many of you probably know.

The cafe will will close on June 26.

“ I am sorry to tell you guys that CAFFÈ DA SARA IS CLOSING ...

“I feel it's time for me to go on to my next adventure... whatever that might be. For the time being I am gonna spend some time with my family to recharge the batteries after 2 very long hard years, for the business and for myself.

“You all supported my business and especially me every step of the way... and I couldn't be more grateful to have met each and every one of you.