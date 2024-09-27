Popular Woodlands bar and restaurant set for revamp and new name
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular bar and restaurant on Lynedoch Street in Glasgow’s Woodlands area is is undergoing a revamp and has a new name.
Hooligan which was known for serving up excellent, seasonal fare and having a great selection of wine is no more as the restaurant has a brand new name - Faim.
It closed its doors for the last time on 22 September 2024 and is having a major revamp which is exciting news for those living in Woodlands and in Glasgow’s Park district.
Taking to social media, Faim shared a video of some of the dishes which diners can expect to find on the new menu saying: “A taste of what’s to come.”
As of yet, we don’t have an opening date for the new restaurant but as always we will keep you up to date with the latest information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.